Watch: Han Sung Min, Park Sang Nam, And UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok Show Off Their Duality In “Twenty Twenty” Teaser

Upcoming web-drama “Twenty Twenty” has dropped a brand new teaser!

On July 30, Playlist Studio uploaded a teaser for “Twenty Twenty” that includes Han Sung Min, Park Sang Nam, and UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok. The net-drama is about 20-year-olds who work to search out their goals as they expertise freedom and duties for the primary time.

The clip reveals each a light-hearted facet in addition to a darker vibe for every character as they make feedback about being 20 years previous.

Han Sung Min performs Chae Da Hee, a personality who appears unapproachable and chilly at first however meets new pals and experiences many firsts in school. She feedback, “Twenty, to dwell a traditional life, I made a decision to turn into very shy.”

Park Sang Nam performs the favored Jung Ha Joon, who has an enormous secret. He remarks, “Twenty, from a sure second in time, there’s been a rift in our relationship.”

Kim Woo Seok seems as Lee Hyun Jin, a personality with many inner scars who begins to vary after assembly Chae Da Hee. He states, “Twenty, it’s actually nothing when you do it, simply do no matter you need.”

“Twenty Twenty” will probably be pre-released on August 15 at 7 p.m. KST on V LIVE. The drama will formally premiere on August 22 at 7 p.m. KST via Playlist Studio’s YouTube channel and can air each Wednesday and Saturday.

In the meantime, take a look at Playlist Studio’s drama “XX” under!

Watch Now