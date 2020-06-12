Watch: Han Ye Seul Talks About Her Motto In Life, Favorite Past Tasks, Love Life, And More

On June 11, Han Ye Seul answered some fan questions in a Q&A video uploaded to her private YouTube channel.

In the Q&A video, she ranged from subjects like how she acquired over probably the most tough intervals in her life, her motto in life, her favourite previous initiatives, probably the most memorable folks in her life, what she appears for in a associate, and extra.

Han Ye Seul mentioned that her motto or perception in life is “not backing down from what I believe is correct.” She continued, “I may very well be unsuitable, and I may make errors, but when I abandon my beliefs, then I wouldn’t be one factor or the opposite. My motto is ‘someday at a time.’ I attempt to get pleasure from every day as it’s, and do the identical factor once more when tomorrow comes.”

She gave recommendation to those that wished to be an actor, saying, “The very first thing is, how a lot do you actually love this job? All jobs are tough, however actors face an unsure future and a variety of psychological exhaustion. And not using a deep love for this job, it could be tough to beat these obstacles. If you happen to love this job rather a lot and research and work exhausting, I can’t say how far you’ll get, however I believe that it’s possible you’ll obtain some stage of success in attaining your dream.”

Han Ye Seul picked Marilyn Monroe as her “muse” somewhat than her “function mannequin,” describing how she will get inspiration from her good smile and the disappointment she sees beneath.

Requested about the one that left the largest mark on her coronary heart, she mentioned, “If I had been to talk truthfully, wouldn’t it’s the individual you really liked most who left the largest impression? For me…” She began laughing and mentioned, “Am I allowed to say this?” She censored the identify however went on, “It’s the individual whom I cherished most. I can’t deny it.

Requested to select her favourite previous venture, Han Ye Seul mentioned “Couple or Bother” (also referred to as “Fantasy Couple”). She mentioned, “It was my first main function. I debuted in “Nonstop 4,” however I used to be actually nervous [in ‘Couple or Trouble’] as a result of it was my first lead function. I felt a variety of stress, however I used to be so joyful for a similar motive. I can nonetheless do not forget that time vividly, as if it’s in sluggish movement.”

One query requested her to call three qualities she seemed for in a possible associate. The actress replied, “The very first thing is ‘first attraction.’ You must really feel a way of attraction to them. Regardless of how he appears, what he does, or how he’s dressed. It will possibly’t be a nasty individual, however you need to really feel the sense of attraction first. Second, it must be an excellent individual. You would possibly ask, ‘what is an effective individual? What makes an excellent individual?’ It’s ambiguous. However I can really feel it in my intestine. I don’t like dangerous, evil folks. Regardless of how good-looking, rich, proficient, or engaging they’re, I don’t like dangerous folks. Additionally, your life must match. While you love somebody, you spend a variety of time with them, proper?. If their tastes, life, patterns are so totally different from yours, wouldn’t it’s tough?”

She continued, “In the previous, I was a woman ready for a prince on a white horse. However now I wish to be the princess on the white horse for another person. Doesn’t that sound good? Why do I’ve to attend for a prince? Why can’t I seem on a white horse in entrance of somebody like, ‘ta-da!’ There could be males who’re ready for princesses on white horses too, proper?”

