Watch: Hao Surprises “The Return Of Superman” Crew With Never-Before-Seen Reaction To Camera Tents + Impressive Memory

Hao shocked everybody along with his excellent reminiscence and his distinctive response to the digicam tents on “The Return of Superman”!

On the Might three episode of the KBS actuality present, Hao started his morning by ready for the present’s workers to reach at his dwelling. He then visited every cameraman in his or her tent.

Kids on the present have proven all kinds of reactions to the digicam tents prior to now, together with rigorously visiting the cameramen inside, taking on a tent, or creating a brand new tent for the cameramen filming of their properties. Hao, nevertheless, added a brand new response to the record by eradicating the tent and unexpectedly exposing the digicam director.

Hao then caught everybody off guard by trying by her stash of snacks and asking concerning the milk and bowl of cereal on the ground. When his father Gary stated, “The digicam director stated that she’ll offer you [the cereal] later if you happen to return the tent,” Hao ran over to carry the tent again. He smiled when she handed him some chocolate cereal and denied his father’s claims that this was all a plan to win some snacks.

Hao additionally confirmed off his extraordinary reminiscence abilities whereas taking part in a recreation along with his father. Gary stated, “There have been instances when Hao acknowledged even the administrators’ smallest adjustments, so I’m going to vary some issues round the home like a spot-the-difference recreation. I’m curious as to what number of issues he’ll discover.”

Hao noticed {that a} digicam director’s chair was exterior and instantly went to her tent, solely to see one other digicam director sitting inside. He then made everybody giggle by telling them to return to their authentic locations.

He additionally seen a brand new mole on Gary’s face, a lacking emblem on Gary’s shirt, Gary’s totally different socks, a unique straw in his carton of milk, a unique coloured fabric on prime of the shifting digicam, a lacking seatbelt on his indoor swing, and a unique picture of himself on the wall. Hao even shocked his dad by mentioning the drawer knobs, which Gary had thought of essentially the most troublesome problem of the sport.

Watch final week’s episode of “The Return of Superman” with English subtitles now!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)