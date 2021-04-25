Watch: Highlight Gets Chaotic In Fun Preview For “The Manager”

Get ready for a hilarious episode of “The Manager” featuring Highlight!

On April 24, the popular MBC reality show aired a preview of its upcoming episode, which will feature the Highlight members as guests.

The newly released preview begins with Highlight showing off their suave side as they prepare for their first comeback in over two years. However, things soon get chaotic as Son Dongwoon goes all out to make his return to variety shows as memorable as possible.

Lee Gikwang thoughtfully tells the other members, “Let’s make Dongwoon the star,” and Highlight’s youngest member seizes the opportunity to repeatedly show off his magic skills while declaring, “I’ll work fierily hard.” Yang Se Hyung jokes in the studio, “He’s literally playing with fire.” When his magic doesn’t go over as well as he’d hoped, Son Dongwoon laughs, “This is a bust. This isn’t easy.”

Variety show veteran Yoon Doojoon then attempts to teach his bandmate some tricks of the trade, confidently telling him, “You need to watch and learn, Dongwoon. It’s our first appearance, after all.”

However, the lesson takes an unexpected turn when it appears that Yoon Doojoon may have ripped his pants while showing off a dance move. As Lee Gikwang and Yang Yoseob look on in horror, someone says in voice-over, “Wasn’t there a ripping sound?” Yoon Doojoon retreats behind a curtain while laughing, “Hold on just a second.”

Yang Yoseob exclaims with an exasperated laugh, “Please just act natural!” Someone jokingly adds in voice-over, “Why are you all being like this? It’s not like it’s our first time being [on TV]!”

The next episode of “The Manager” will air on May 1 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the preview in the clip below! (The sneak peek of Highlight’s appearance begins at 0:45 in the video.)

Watch full episodes of “The Manager” with English subtitles here:

Watch Now