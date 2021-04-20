Watch: Highlight Shows New Skills And Relives Old Memories In “Ask Us Anything” Preview

Highlight will be the next guests on JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything”!

After all four members were discharged from the military at the end of 2020, Highlight recently announced plans for a comeback this spring.

The preview for next episode begins with the members dancing to their hit song “Fiction,” which they promoted under the group’s original name of BEAST. Son Dongwoon writes “‘Ask Us Anything’ is the best” on a piece of paper that he unveils just before the song’s most famous dance move. The members also recall their head-turning move for “Mystery” and Lee Soo Geun suggests, “You should have put beans under your head [to grind].”

Son Dongwoon blows some confetti in the air and shows his upgraded “aegyo” (acting cute) to the cast members. Not to be outdone, Kang Ho Dong also attempts his own version of aegyo, to Yoon Doojoon’s silent shock. Kang Ho Dong says that Son Dongwoon is a witty talker and Son Dongwoon retorts, “You blocked most of what I said back then!” Lee Gikwang relives his famous “American dance” move and Yang Yoseob demonstrates the sweet vocals that secured him eight consecutive wins on “The King of Mask Singer.”

The preview ends with a game of table tennis and a musical quiz, in which both the Highlight members (who are experienced in variety shows) and the “Ask Us Anything” cast members using various tricks and tips to get ahead of the other team.

This episode will air on April 24 at 9 p.m. KST. Check out the preview below!

Watch “Ask Us Anything” below:

Watch Now