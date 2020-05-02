Watch: Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon And Jeong Sewoon Transform Into Pizza Boys In Teaser For Cooking Show Spin-Off

tvN’s spin-off from “four Wheeled Restaurant” has shared its first teaser of the forged!

“four Wheeled Restaurant” is a cooking selection present wherein Korean celebrities take a meals truck to a overseas nation and put their very own spin on a menu merchandise that originates from that nation. Earlier seasons have visited Thailand, China, and the USA. The Korean title for the present is “Will They Eat It There?”

The new season of the present is a spin-off known as “Will They Eat When Delivered?” It takes place in South Korea, and as an alternative of a meals truck, the meals is packaged and delivered to the shoppers’ properties.

The brand new forged contains superstar chef Sam Kim, former soccer participant and present MC Ahn Jung Hwan, Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon, and Jeong Sewoon. Sam Kim is the pinnacle chef of the present’s little takeout Italian restaurant (which is known as “I Am Sam”), Ahn Jung Hwan is the sous-chef (Ahn Jung Hwan used to play soccer in Italy), Yoon Doojoon is the pizza boy, and Jeong Sewoon is in command of packaging.

In line with the manufacturing workers, the shoppers is not going to know who’s making the meals upfront and subsequently give their sincere opinions in regards to the style. The present additionally selected to showcase real Italian meals, which is never seen on supply apps in South Korea.

Producing director Yang Seul Gi said, “‘four Wheeled Restaurant’ is taking up a brand new problem as a delivery-based cooking present in South Korea. As a substitute of a meals truck, we will likely be working as a takeout Italian restaurant. The members labored exhausting to be able to swimsuit the style buds of the shoppers. Sam Kim got here up with the menu by mixing his real Italian delicacies with the tastes that his prospects is perhaps extra used to. Please stay up for seeing what they got here up with.”

The spin-off premieres on Might 19 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Try the teaser under!

