Watch: Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon Prepares For 1st Solo Mini Album + Talks About Missing The Military

Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon confirmed followers what he’s been as much as since his current army discharge on “The Supervisor”!

On the July four episode of MBC’s “The Supervisor,” Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon appeared along with his supervisor and spoke about his upcoming plans to open a YouTube channel and launch a solo mini album.

Yoon Doojoon’s supervisor shared, “We’re each 32 years previous [by Korean reckoning]. At our company, I’m the supervisor who’s labored with Doojoon for the longest, so now we have a particular camaraderie. We’re extraordinarily shut.”

He continued, “Though it’s been two months since he was discharged, [Yoon Doojoon] nonetheless talks concerning the military. He nonetheless misses the army.”

Yoon Doojoon defined, “The army was the primary time in my twenties the place I had a hard and fast day by day schedule. Whereas within the military, each my physique and thoughts grew to become more healthy.”

The MCs commented that it had been so refreshing to see how pleased Yoon Doojoon seemed in his army photographs and that he should’ve loved his service so much if he was nonetheless speaking about it. He agreed, “That’s proper. After I was there, I needed to go away shortly. However now that I’ve been discharged, I do need to return.”

Later, Yoon Doojoon and his supervisor went on a little bit highway journey to movie for his upcoming YouTube channel. Yoon Doojoon commented, “I needed to make trip vlogs, however I unnecessarily acquired caught up with the aesthetics of the videography, so now we’re making an attempt to make trip documentaries.” Regardless of ideas to enlist skilled assist, Yoon Doojoon confirmed his dedication as he firmly insisted that he would movie and edit the movies himself.

After taking part in one other shoot for his fan assembly poster, Yoon Doojoon gave viewers an thrilling preview of his upcoming solo mini album, which is able to be his first since his debut in 2009. He started recording the intro to the album, “0:00 a.m.”, exhibiting off his gentle voice with a totally completely different vibe from his group promotions.

