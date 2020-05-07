Watch: “Highway To Kingdom” Contestants Kick Off 1st Round With Covers Of SHINee, SEVENTEEN, TVXQ, And More

“Highway to Kingdom” started the primary spherical of its competitors!

On the Could 7 episode of the brand new Mnet competitors present, the seven boy teams started their “Track of King” mission the place they’re tasked with performing legendary songs by senior artists.

After coming in first within the preliminary 90-second efficiency showdown within the premiere, The Boyz acquired to determine the order of performances. The group selected to go final, after which determined the set record for the remainder of the performances.

Host Lee Da Hee defined that “Highway to Kingdom” shall be just like final 12 months’s “Queendom” in that the primary place winner shall be determined by way of a mix of the outcomes from the 4 rounds of performances and the teams’ digital music scores. Nonetheless, there’s a brand new addition to the rankings this time round: the entire views on movies uploaded after the episodes will depend in direction of the ultimate rating.

The winner of the primary spherical is being decided by votes from the contestants themselves. Whereas the 90-second efficiency battle within the first episode featured every group attending to forged a vote collectively, the votes are being made by particular person crew members for the primary spherical. As soon as all of the groups carry out, six members of every group will get to rank the teams from first to sixth (with out with the ability to embrace their very own crew).

For the primary spherical, every crew selected a observe that they take into account to be a legendary Ok-pop music after which put their very own distinctive spin on it.

Try the performances up to now under!

ONEUS – “Warrior’s Descendant” (H.O.T)

TOO – “Rising Solar” (TVXQ)

VERIVERY – “MANSAE” (SEVENTEEN)

Golden Baby – “T.O.P” (Shinhwa)

ONF – “All people” (SHINee)

The performances by PENTAGON and The Boyz shall be featured in subsequent week’s episode of the present.

Who do you assume carried out the most effective cowl up to now?

Supply (1)