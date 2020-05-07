Watch: “Highway To Kingdom” Ups Anticipation For 1st Round With Glimpses Of Contestants Backstage

Issues are about to get intense within the second episode of Mnet’s “Highway to Kingdom”!

Within the first episode of “Highway to Kingdom,” the seven boy teams — PENTAGON, ONF, Golden Little one, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO — met one another and confirmed off their expertise by means of 90-second performances.

The second episode will showcase the primary spherical of competitions titled “Track of King,” which options the seven teams performing tracks by senior artists.

On Might 6, the Mnet present launched snippets of the teams preparing for the primary spherical. All of the teams appear nervous as they head for the stage, however they don’t lose their vibrant power, and so they’re all smiles as they put together to placed on the performances of their lives.

Golden Little one and ONF energetically cheer with their dance groups, whereas VERIVERY can’t conceal their anticipation for the primary spherical. ONEUS and TOO appear nervous but excited, and PENTAGON and The Boyz share encouraging phrases within the ready room.

Take a look at the behind-the-scene clips beneath!

The second episode of “Highway to Kingdom” will air on Might 7 at eight p.m. KST. Watch the teaser for the upcoming episode right here!