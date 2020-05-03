Watch: HINAPIA Covers Hits By EXO, ITZY, 2PM, Red Velvet, Trouble Maker, + More

HINAPIA confirmed off their spectacular dancing expertise on the most recent episode of “Idol Radio”!

On Could 1, the rookie woman group (4 of whose members previously belonged to PRISTIN) appeared as friends on the MBC Commonplace FM radio present.

Throughout this system’s medley dance section, HINAPIA selected to tackle a various array of Ok-pop hits. The group showcased their versatility by performing the choreographies for various totally different songs, together with Apink’s new title observe “Dumhdurum,” ITZY’s “WANNABE,” Trouble Maker’s “Now,” EXO’s “Love Shot,” 2PM’s “My Home,” and Red Velvet’s “Peek-A-Boo.”

Try the clip of HINAPIA’s dance cowl medley under!