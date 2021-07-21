Watch Hiya Bro Tune From Raise Film | Kavin | Amritha

Hiya Bro is the second one monitor from Raise film that includes Kavin and Amritha Iyer. After a blockbuster hit Inna Mylu music, the makers of the film liberate the peppy monitor Hiya Bro. This would be the much-awaited monitor and it was once composed by means of Britto Michael. Assume Track grabs the audio streaming rights for Raise Film. Hiya Bro music video can be launched at the Assume Track youtube channel. Obtain Hiya Bro music mp3 unfastened on Wynk, Spotify, Gaana, iTunes, and different legit audio platforms.

WATCH HEY BRO SONG FROM LIFT MOVIE

DISCLAIMER: We recommend our readers to obtain songs handiest from legit resources like Youtube, Amazon Track, Apple Track, Wynk Track, Gaana, and Reliable YouTube Pages. Don’t strengthen or use pirated internet sites like Masstamilan, Lyricsdon, Starmusiq, Isaimini, Tamilplay to move and obtain songs.

Raise Film Forged & Workforce

Album: Raise

Tune: Hiya Bro

Celebrity Forged: Kavin, Amritha Aiyer

Directer Identify: Vineeth

Track Director: Britto Micheal

Yr Of Launched: 2021

