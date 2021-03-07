Watch: Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, And Go Won Hee Are Totally Different Siblings In “Revolutionary Sisters”

KBS’s upcoming weekend drama “Revolutionary Sisters” unveiled teasers for the three feminine leads, together with some enjoyable behind-the-scenes pictures of the set!

A singular mix of thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” is about three sisters whose whole household comes underneath suspicion when their mom is murdered in the midst of her divorce with their father.

Hong Eun Hee stars as Lee Gwang Nam, the proud and egotistical eldest daughter of Lee Chul Soo (Yoo Joon Sang). In her teaser, she enjoys a rich life along with her lawyer husband. However her life is turned the wrong way up with the information of her dad and mom’ divorce and her mom’s dying—together with the suspicion that her husband is likely to be untrue. Though she insists that she hadn’t needed a baby, she begins to marvel: “How may life have been totally different if we’d had youngsters?”

Jeon Hye Bin stars as Lee Gwang Sik, the center sister and a wise and fair-minded civil servant. The teaser illustrates her dedication to the principles as she follows COVID-19 protocols. She has a fiancé who’s 5 years youthful, however when she discovers he has been taking part in round, she tells him, “Are you joking? Breaking an engagement is healthier than getting divorced!” Throughout a struggle, she will get entangled with Han Ye Seul (Kim Kyung Nam) and are each taken to the police station. Nonetheless, their relationship quickly turns to one thing extra.

Go Won Hee stars as Lee Gwang Tae, the youngest sister, who has been unemployed for six years however has a black belt in martial arts. She is a robust and expert fighter and decided to go her personal manner, rejecting each a conventional job and marriage. When she will get in bother with gang members over a mortgage, she decides to attempt to catch a rich husband.

KBS additionally unveiled some behind-the-scenes pictures of the forged, which incorporates Hong Eun Hee, Jeon Hye Bin, Go Won Hee, Kim Kyung Nam, Yoo Joon Sang, Lee Bo Hee, Lee Byung Joon, Choi Dae Chul, and Seol Jung Hwan.

Yoon Joo Sang performs Lee Chul Soo, who’s often a peaceful father however breaks out in Chungcheong Province dialect when he’s upset. Kim Kyung Nam performs Han Ye Seul, who dropped out of college and moved to Seoul to pursue his goals of changing into a rock star. Lee Byung Joon performs Han Dol Se, an previous pal of Lee Chul Soo, whereas Lee Bo Hee performs the sisters’ maternal aunt, Oh Bong Ja. Choi Dae Chul performs Bae Byun Ho, Lee Gwang Nam’s lawyer husband. Seol Jung Hwan performs Heo Gi Jin, who’s described as a “klutz” within the drama.

“Revolutionary Sisters” will premiere on March 13 after the tip of “Selfmade Love Story.”

Take a look at “Selfmade Love Story” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)