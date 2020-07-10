Watch: “Hospital Playlist” Shows How Jo Jung Suk Pushed For Jeon Mi Do’s Casting, After Being Amazed By Her On Stage

“Hospital Playlist” shared the small print of how Jo Jung Suk helped Jeon Mi Do to be forged within the drama!

On July 9, the primary episode of a brand new behind-the-scenes sequence for the favored drama “Hospital Playlist” was shared. It options footage from Jeon Mi Do’s conferences with the director, author, and extra earlier than she was given the function of Chae Tune Hwa.

This was notably the primary massive on-screen function for the musical and theater actress. She mentioned in her first interview on April 2, 2019 that she’d solely performed minor roles within the drama “Mom” and a movie.

She defined that this was primarily due to scheduling points, as she hadn’t needed to be balancing each theater performances and filming on the similar time in worry of inflicting points for each tasks. “I’ve purposely not booked any performances this 12 months to be able to relaxation,” she mentioned, however she shared her hopes to participate within the drama.

The video then revealed clips of Jeon Mi Do auditioning as she learn traces for the function.

On the actress’s second assembly on June 4, 2019, she auditioned once more for the workforce. The author commented, “She actually looks as if a physician.” She additionally learn traces for the function of Jang Gyeo Wool, which might be performed by Shin Hyun Bin within the present, and she or he once more acquired reward.

Jeon Mi Do informed them with an keen smile, “I at all times method a challenge with the mindset that I’ll give twice the worth of the cash that I’m given,” making them snicker. She assured that them that she didn’t thoughts no matter function she acquired.

Director Shin Gained Ho then mentioned to her, “Surprisingly, one of many actors that we’ve signed on for the present requested if it was okay in the event that they beneficial only one particular person. They mentioned that it was somebody utterly unconnected to them, they usually’d solely seen you act as soon as on stage, in ‘As soon as.’ They mentioned they actually fell for you.” Jeon Mi Do gasped and smiled in shock to listen to this.

Whereas Jeon Mi Do has talked about in interviews that Jo Jung Suk had beneficial her for the function, followers then acquired to see for the primary time simply how the actor had pushed for her to affix the drama.

Jo Jung Suk was consuming a meal with Shin Gained Ho and author Lee Woo Jung on Could 9, 2019. Shin Gained Ho informed Jo Jung Suk that there was somebody they’d spoken to concerning the present whose performing was superb, however he was uncertain if the forged’s steadiness can be proper.

When Shin Gained Ho then mentioned it was Jeon Mi Do, Jo Jung Suk mentioned “Ohhh! That’s unimaginable.”

“I used to be planning to recommend that it is best to audition Jeon Mi Do,” defined Jo Jung Suk in shock. “In case you have been presumably on the lookout for a rookie actor.” Shin Gained Ho requested Jo Jung Suk if he’d title Jeon Mi Do if the director requested him to advocate one particular person, and Jo Jung Suk mentioned sure.

“We’ve by no means acted collectively even as soon as,” he mentioned. “I don’t even know what her persona is like. I’ve by no means seen her at a casual event both. However I noticed her carry out in ‘As soon as.’ She was the one factor I noticed. She was actually superb, I used to be very stunned. I’d heard rather a lot about how she’s good, however after I noticed her carry out I used to be maintaining a tally of her. I used to be curious and considering, ‘What would it not be like if she was on display?’ And in addition she’s a brand new face.”

Again within the footage from the assembly with Jeon Mi Do, she mentioned, “If I find yourself working along with them, please inform me who it’s. I feel I’d must bow to them. I’m so grateful.”

Watch Jeon Mi Do audition for the function under!

