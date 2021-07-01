Watch Hungama 2 Film (2021) On-line On Disney+ Hotstar

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Watch Hungama 2 Movie (2021) Online on Disney+ Hotstar

Watch Hungama 2 Film (2021) On-line on Disney+ Hotstar

Hungama 2 is an upcoming Hindi film directed by way of Priyadarshan. The film stars Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subash, Meezaan Jafferi within the lead roles. The movie will pass on flooring on January 6, 2020. After wrapping up Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham, the director made his comeback to Bollywood thru Hungama 2 film. It’s the sequel of 2003 movie ‘Hungama’ which is a remake of Priyadarshan’s personal 1984 Malayalam movie titled ‘Poochakkoru Mookkuthi’. Disney+ Hotstar grabs the streaming rights for the film and it’s slated to premiere in July 2021.

Director Priyadarshan says, “Hungama 2 will pass on flooring on January 6. For this function, I sought after an actor who has dominated the movie trade as the nature is integral. Shilpa performs a glamorous and probably the most hilarious persona within the film. She is paired reverse Paresh Rawal. We’ve got titled the movie Hungama 2 as it has humorous scenarios bobbing up from confusion and misunderstandings, and thus, has the spirit of Hungama.” The film scheduled to direct OTT liberate.

[su_table]

Director Priyadarshan
Manufacturer Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan R Jain, Armaan Ventures
Screenplay Yunus Sajawal
Style Circle of relatives Drama
Tale Priyadarshan
Starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subash, Meezaan Jafferi
Track Anu Malik
Cinematographer NK Ekambaram
Editor But to be Up to date
Manufacturing Corporate Venus Productions
Unencumber date 23 July 2021
Language Hindi

[/su_table]

Hungama 2 First Glance Poster

Hungama 2 Movie
Hungama 2 Film

Hungama 2 Film Solid

  • Saif Ali Khan
  • Tabu
  • Alaia Furniturewala
  • Kubbra Sait
  • Chunkey Pandey
  • Rameet Sandhu

Hungama 2 Film Teaser & Trailer

Watch the newest trailer video of Sony Liv Hungama 2,

Hungama 2 Hindi Film Songs

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here