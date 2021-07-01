Watch Hungama 2 Film (2021) On-line on Disney+ Hotstar

Hungama 2 is an upcoming Hindi film directed by way of Priyadarshan. The film stars Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subash, Meezaan Jafferi within the lead roles. The movie will pass on flooring on January 6, 2020. After wrapping up Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham, the director made his comeback to Bollywood thru Hungama 2 film. It’s the sequel of 2003 movie ‘Hungama’ which is a remake of Priyadarshan’s personal 1984 Malayalam movie titled ‘Poochakkoru Mookkuthi’. Disney+ Hotstar grabs the streaming rights for the film and it’s slated to premiere in July 2021.
Director Priyadarshan says, “Hungama 2 will pass on flooring on January 6. For this function, I sought after an actor who has dominated the movie trade as the nature is integral. Shilpa performs a glamorous and probably the most hilarious persona within the film. She is paired reverse Paresh Rawal. We’ve got titled the movie Hungama 2 as it has humorous scenarios bobbing up from confusion and misunderstandings, and thus, has the spirit of Hungama.” The film scheduled to direct OTT liberate.
[su_table]
|Director
|Priyadarshan
|Manufacturer
|Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan R Jain, Armaan Ventures
|Screenplay
|Yunus Sajawal
|Style
|Circle of relatives Drama
|Tale
|Priyadarshan
|Starring
|Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subash, Meezaan Jafferi
|Track
|Anu Malik
|Cinematographer
|NK Ekambaram
|Editor
|But to be Up to date
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Venus Productions
|Unencumber date
|23 July 2021
|Language
|Hindi
[/su_table]
Hungama 2 First Glance Poster
Hungama 2 Film Solid
Hungama 2 Film Teaser & Trailer
Watch the newest trailer video of Sony Liv Hungama 2,
Hungama 2 Hindi Film Songs
