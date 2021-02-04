Watch: Hwang In Yeop Teaches Moon Ga Young To Skate Behind-The-Scenes Of “True Magnificence” + Kim Young Dae And Dayoung Talk About Cameos

New movies give a behind-the-scenes have a look at the filming of “True Magnificence”!

Primarily based on a success webtoon, “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and fight her insecurities about her appears. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a preferred pupil who has his personal emotional wounds, they share one another’s secrets and techniques and be taught to heal by means of love. Hwang In Yeop performs Han Search engine optimization Jun, who seems rebellious however has a surprisingly heat coronary heart.

A making-of video begins with the scene of Lim Ju Gyeong drunk at a restaurant, which incorporates her resting on Han Search engine optimization Jun’s shoulder and shaking him as she yells. Between takes, Moon Ga Young checks on Hwang In Yeop, asking him, “Is your neck sore?” however he assures her it’s not.

Hwang In Yeop explains that his character has dressed up properly to have a good time turning into an grownup, and he says that he hopes that Lim Ju Gyeong likes it. When he’s requested, “Who does Ju Gyeong belong to?”, Hwang In Yeop replies, “She’s mine” and rapidly leaves the body with fun.

WJSN’s Dayoung makes a cameo within the present as an idol, and he or she’s proven filming her scene with Moon Ga Young. In an interview, Dayoung says, “I take pleasure in watching this drama, so it’s such an honor to have the ability to make a cameo. She’s so totally different from my typical character, so performing as her was very tough!” Between photographs, Moon Ga Young appears on the making-of digicam, pointing at Dayoung and giving a thumbs up and a nod, and the pair smile at one another.

The video exhibits behind-the-scenes clips from Lim Ju Gyeong going to N Seoul Tower, the place she first thinks she’s seen Lee Su Ho but it surely seems to be Kim Young Dae in a cameo function as his “Extraordinary You” character Oh Nam Joo. Finally, Lim Ju Gyeong lastly reunites with Lee Su Ho.

Kim Young Dae and Cha Eun Woo are launched, they usually bow to one another. It’s identified that they’re each of comparable heights, and Kim Young Dae makes the others snort by stating how handsome Cha Eun Woo is.

“It was nice to see Director Kim Sang Hyeop after a very long time,” says Kim Young Dae in his interview. “There have been many individuals there who I’d labored with on ‘Extraordinary You,’ and I used to be very glad to see them. It was an honor to have the ability to work along with everybody on the good venture ‘True Magnificence.’”

On location, Kim Young Dae tells the digicam, “Ju Gyeong additionally likes strawberry juice,” which Moon Ga Young confirms. “Joo Da favored strawberry milk,” he identified, referring to APRIL member Naeun‘s character in “Extraordinary You.” He then provides Moon Ga Young the strawberry juice as a “present.”

Cha Eun Woo tells the digicam that he’s now an grownup model of Lee Su Ho, sharing that he’s modified his hair type and coat, and he’s carrying gown sneakers too. He and Moon Ga Young then rehearse and movie the scene the place Lim Ju Gyeong pushes away Lee Su Ho’s fingers. In a while, Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeop additionally rehearse their characters’ personal reunion.

Throughout one other filming session, Hwang In Yeop and Moon Ga Young skate at an ice rink. Moon Ga Young is new at skating, and Hwang In Yeop helps her be taught. “He’s my information,” she tells the digicam. “He’s my instructor.”

“How am I as a pupil?” she asks him. “Do you assume I’ve potential to enhance? What proportion would you price my potential?” Hwang In Yeop replies, “Even when you’re simply at this degree…” and trails off. “Why are you being evasive?” jokes Moon Ga Young.

In one other clip, the pair movies the scene by which Han Search engine optimization Jun and Lim Ju Gyeong stroll collectively at night time when she’s drunk. Hwang In Yeop is amazed by how slippery the octopus is, because it was his first time touching one.

Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Yeop then have enjoyable enjoying with the small automobile, they usually’re shocked to seek out that it even has air con. They go on to movie the scene the place their characters virtually kiss, they usually provide you with concepts first, with Moon Ga Young suggesting that Hwang In Yeop places the lid again on the water bottle for her after she takes a drink.

Watch the video under!



KeyEast additionally shared extra footage from Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Yeop on the skating rink.

Hwang In Yeop shares, “That is my first time on determine skates! It’s not straightforward.” The caption reveals that the actor used to hurry skate when he was younger, and he rapidly will get used to the totally different sort of skates, zooming across the rink with a smile.

Beginner skater Moon Ga Young cautiously glides on the ice and will get some assist from Hwang In Yeop. As she holds on to his arms, she’s quickly capable of raise her toes and skate round, growing a giant smile as she does so.

Hwang In Yeop later jokes to the digicam, “I’ve come all the best way to the ice rink so as to win Ju Gyeong. It’s not straightforward.” The pair go on to movie an off-rink scene the place she places a bandage on her hand after falling down, after which Hwang In Yeop is complimented by the director on his improvised line.

Watch the clip under!

In addition, an additional video provides a have a look at Kim Young Dae’s cameo look. “It was actually enjoyable,” shares Kim Young Dae. “I felt like I’d returned to being Nam Joo for the primary time shortly. There’s a scene the place the character Ju Gyeong within the story is mistaken and calls me ‘Su Ho.’ I really performed the character Cha Su Ho in ‘Cheat on Me If You Can,’ in order that felt wonderful.”

Try the video right here!

“True Magnificence” wrapped up with its finale on February 4.

Watch “True Magnificence” right here!

Watch Now