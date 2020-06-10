Watch: Hwang Jung Eum Flies Off To Find The Happiness Of Being Single In Teaser For Upcoming Rom-Com

KBS has unveiled the primary teaser for his or her upcoming romantic comedy starring Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Hyun Min, and Search engine optimisation Ji Hoon!

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “That Man Is That Man” (literal title) tells the joke of what occurs when a lady who has given up on marriage is all of the sudden caught between two males with contrasting charms making an attempt to win her over.

The teaser video begins with Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum) standing on a rooftop in a marriage gown as she thinks about feedback her buddies have made prior to now, comparable to, “The individuals who say they’re not getting married at all times get married first” and “It’s not that she’s not getting married, she most likely can’t.”

Whereas Yoon Hyun Min and Search engine optimisation Ji Hoon run up the steps in the direction of the roof, Hwang Jung Eum dramatically throws her bouquet and exclaims, “Goodbye, everybody!” earlier than working off.

When the 2 males lastly attain the rooftop, they discover Hwang Jung Eum floating within the air. She yells out, “Goodbye, everybody! I’m escaping the chain and restraint of marriage and going off to discover the happiness of being single! Keep joyful everybody!” as she floats away into the sky, hilariously leaving the boys in awe and confusion.

Watch the teaser beneath!

“That Man Is That Man” premieres on July 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Supply (1)