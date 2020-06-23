Watch: Hwang Jung Eum Is Skeptical About Love Until Seo Ji Hoon And Yoon Hyun Min Appear In “To All Guys Who Loved Me”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “To All Guys Who Loved Me” launched new a brand new teaser and a poster of Yoon Hyun Min and Seo Ji Hoon!

“To All Guys Who Loved Me” will inform the story of Seo Hyun Joo (Hwang Jung Eum), a girl who offers up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks led her to the conclusion that each one males are alike. Simply when she has lastly thrown within the towel, two males who’re polar opposites immediately stroll into her life and interact in a fierce battle to win her over.

In the newly launched teaser, Seo Hyun Joo is an eccentric webtoon planning staff chief who isn’t afraid to say what’s on her thoughts concerning the offensive remarks males say about her. Sporting a marriage costume, Seo Hyun Joo broadcasts, “Moderately than struggling my complete life to seek out an individual to like, I’ve determined to help myself.”

Nonetheless, an sudden twist happens when Hwang Ji Woo (Yoon Hyun Min) and Park Do Kyum (Seo Ji Hoon) enter her life. Common webtoon writer Park Do Kyum sweetly tells Seo Hyun Joo, “Whether or not it’s work or marriage, dwell the way in which you need to.”

Hwang Ji Woo, the CEO of a pharmaceutical firm, additionally says, “I wished to grow to be your power in order that you would obtain your desires with none limitations.”

Moreover, the brand new poster that includes Hwang Ji Woo and Park Do Kyum showcase their characters’ chemistry and charms. In the poster, the 2 males are trying in direction of the identical path with curiosity. Hwang Ji Woo has a deep gaze that showcases his robust charisma whereas Park Do Kyum exudes a vibrant confidence. The manufacturing staff revealed that this poster was a continuation from a earlier character poster of Seo Hyun Joo blowing coronary heart confetti of their path.

“To All Guys Who Loved Me” will premiere on July 6 at 9:30 p.m. KST. The drama will probably be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

