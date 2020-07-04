Watch: Hwang Jung Eum Isn’t Afraid To Say What’s On Her Mind In “To All The Guys Who Loved Me” Preview

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “To All the Guys Who Loved Me” launched a hilarious new teaser starring Hwang Jung Eum!

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” is a romantic comedy starring Hwang Jung Eum as Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo, a lady who provides up on love and marriage after repeated heartbreaks lead her to the conclusion that every one males are alike. Simply when she has lastly thrown within the towel, two males who’re polar opposites immediately stroll into her life and have interaction in a fierce battle to win her over.

The newly launched teaser begins with Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo’s crew throwing a celebration with a view to congratulate her on the profitable outcomes of the webtoons she has been positioned accountable for. Nevertheless, when her crew means that she may very well be promoted to change into the youngest director, the present director (In Gyo Jin) steps up and asks, “Did you name for me?”

He continues, “I didn’t know you have been concerned about my place as nicely. However ‘youngest’ simply isn’t it. I heard someplace it’s a must to multiply a lady’s age by two. Due to this fact, your age proper now could be 68. That should be why girls can’t final lengthy in an organization.”

In response to her superior’s impolite and crass remarks, Search engine optimisation Hyun Joo refreshingly says, “How dare you place your hand on my shoulders with none manners?” stunning the director. She jokes, “You stated I’m 68. I’m 20 years older than you!”

“To All the Guys Who Loved Me” premieres on July 7 at 9:30 p.m. KST and shall be obtainable on Viki with English subtitles.

In the meantime, watch Hwang Jung Eum in “The Undateables” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)