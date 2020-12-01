Watch: Hwang Jung Min And YoonA Are Polar Opposites In New Trailer For “Hush”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Hush” has launched its predominant trailer!

The brand new Friday-Saturday sequence tells a narrative in regards to the realities of newspaper reporters in Korea. It contains the on a regular basis occasions of working in an workplace, dwelling paycheck to paycheck, and extra. “Hush” focuses on veteran reporter Han Jun Hyuk (Hwang Jung Min) and intern Lee Ji Su (Ladies’ Technology’s YoonA) making their means by life as working professionals.

In the most recent teaser, the 2 begin off their days in utterly reverse methods. Han Jun Hyuk exhibits up at work whereas buzzing and has a piece perspective with completely no ardour. He enjoys enjoying billiards whereas Lee Ji Su is proven working onerous as an keen intern.

In one scene, Han Jun Hyuk exhibits off his expertise in developing with titles for articles to the interns. Though he was a passionate reporter, he’s now largely often known as an professional at writing titles that may get clicks. YoonA says in a narration, “The pen is stronger than a gun, however a meal is stronger than a pen.”

The next scenes additional present reporters going through their realities and dealing with them in their very own methods. At an organization dinner, one worker tries his finest to kiss as much as his boss, whereas Han Jun Hyuk seems to be absorbed in having fun with his meals. At one other meal, fellow reporters share drinks and luxury each other as coworkers.

The trailer ends with Han Jun Hyuk and Lee Ji Su hushing the digital camera. “Hush” is predicted to painting the true life struggles many workplace staff undergo.

Watch the trailer right here:

The primary episode of “Hush” will air on December 11 at 11 p.m. KST, following the top of “Extra Than Buddies.”

