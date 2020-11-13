Watch: Hwang Jung Min Is A Reporter Who Values Food Above Anything Else In Teaser For “Hush”

JTBC’s new drama “Hush” has launched a brand new teaser!

The upcoming Friday-Saturday drama is in regards to the on a regular basis struggles and moral dilemmas of newspaper reporters. It is going to painting their issues as ones that every one workplace employees cope with, quite than simply reporters.

Hwang Jung Min takes the function of Han Joon Hyuk, a veteran reporter who’s misplaced his ardour for the work due to the tough actuality of the business. In distinction, Women’ Technology’s YoonA performs the spirited and daring intern reporter Lee Ji Soo, and Han Joon Hyuk turns into her mentor whereas they work on the identical workforce.

The teaser begins with folks going via their busy lives whereas checking the information. Han Joon Hyuk is hunched over his desk, and his consideration is solely on the article he’s writing. He seems to be diligent and immersed, however abruptly, he shuts his laptop computer and leaves his desk.

Lee Ji Soo spots him leaving and asks if he’s on his strategy to acquire details about a brand new story. Han Joon Hyuk waves his hand in an aggravated method as he thinks to himself, “After all not.” After trying up one thing on his telephone, he abruptly lights up with a smile and claims, “That’s proper! Food is mightier than the pen!”

Watch the teaser beneath!

JTBC’s “Hush” will premiere on December 11 at 11 p.m. KST following the conclusion of “Extra Than Buddies.”

Watch “Extra Than Buddies” on Viki:

Watch Now

Supply (1)