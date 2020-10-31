Watch: Hwang Jung Min, Women’ Generation’s YoonA, And More Ask For Silence In Teaser For Drama “Hush”

JTBC has revealed a primary teaser video for the drama “Hush”!

The upcoming Friday-Saturday drama is in regards to the on a regular basis struggles and moral dilemmas of newspaper reporters. It’ll painting their issues as ones that every one workplace employees cope with, slightly than simply reporters.

Hwang Jung Min takes the function of Han Joon Hyuk, a veteran reporter who’s misplaced his ardour for the work due to the cruel actuality of the business. In distinction, Women’ Generation’s YoonA performs the spirited and daring intern reporter Lee Ji Soo, and Han Joon Hyuk turns into her mentor whereas they work on the identical crew.

The solid of “Hush” additionally contains Park Ho San, Yoo Solar, Son Byung Ho, Kim Gained Hae, Lee Seung Joon, Kim Jae Chul, Kyung Soo Jin, Jung Joon Gained, and extra.

The primary teaser kicks off with Han Joon Hyuk out of the blue pointing towards the digital camera with a glare and a sound of warning. As viewers get a have a look at the remainder of the reporters on the newspaper Each day Korea and their working days on the workplace, the solid continues to show to the digital camera to place a finger to their lips and make a shushing sound.

Take a look at the clip beneath!

“Hush” will premiere on JTBC on December 11 at 11 p.m. KST, following the tip of “More Than Buddies.”

Watch YoonA in “The King Loves” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)