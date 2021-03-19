Watch: Hyeri, Jang Ki Yong, Kang Han Na, And More Attend Script Reading For Upcoming Fantasy Drama

tvN has launched a behind-the-scenes video from the script studying of their upcoming drama “My Roommate Is Gumiho!”

Based mostly on a webtoon, “My Roommate Is Gumiho” is a few 22-year-old school pupil named Lee Dam (Lady’s Day’s Hyeri), who by chance swallows the marble of a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shim Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong), who was near attaining his aim of turning into human. If a human swallows the marble, they’ll solely dwell for one yr, and the marble will break, stopping the gumiho from turning into human. Because of this, Shin Woo Yeo means that the 2 dwell collectively, starting their sudden romance.

On the script studying had been director Nam Sung Woo (“Kkondae Intern,” “Kill It,” “100 Days My Prince“) and writers Baek Solar Woo and Choi Bo Rim (“What’s Improper With Secretary Kim,” “Contact Your Coronary heart,” “Ingesting Solo“). There have been additionally forged members Jang Ki Yong, Hyeri, Kang Han Na, Kim Do Wan, Bae In Hyuk, and Park Kyung Hye.

Jang Ki Yong mentioned, “My character is a 999-year-old gumiho named Shin Woo Yeo. He appears chilly and aloof on the skin, however he’s fairly heat and affectionate towards Lee Dam. On the script studying, the actor reveals off his enticing deep voice as his fastidious habits clashes with the unpredictable Lee Dam and her informal school pupil life.

Hyeri mentioned, “My character, Lee Dam, was born in 1999. She’s a school pupil who isn’t afraid to talk her thoughts.” Within the script studying, Lee Dam bulldozes forward and speaks her thoughts even when she runs right into a mythological gumiho and finally ends up swallowing the marble that would finish her life.

Kang Han Na mentioned, “I play the character Yang Hye Solar. She is Shin Woo Yeo’s solely feminine gumiho pal. She appears very flamboyant and funky on the skin, however she’s actually a lovable character with a klutzy facet.” Within the script studying, Yang Hye Solar flaunts her human standing in entrance of Shin Woo Yeo, as she achieved human standing first although she was 200 years youthful than him as a gumiho.

Kim Do Wan performs Do Jae Jin, a idiot in love who has a protracted historical past of being dumped. He develops a relationship with Yang Hye Solar. Bae In Hyuk performs Gye Solar Woo, Lee Dam’s school senior, who’s extraordinarily well-liked with girls. Nonetheless, he will get the shock of his life when Lee Dam turns him down. Park Kyung Hye performs Choi Soo Kyung, Lee Dam’s greatest pal, who confidently introduces herself as “the Kim Tae Hee of Web optimization Gwa College.”

“My Roommate Is Gumiho” premieres in Might.

