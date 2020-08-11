Watch: Hyerim And Shin Min Chul Talk About Their Plans To Have Children + Shin Min Chul Serenades Hyerim With Sweet Song

Newlyweds Hyerim and Shin Min Chul appeared as friends on “Video Star”!

On the August 11 broadcast of MBC Every1’s “Video Star,” Hyerim and Shin Min Chul talked about their relationship, ideas on beginning a household, and extra.

The filming for this broadcast passed off 10 days earlier than the couple’s marriage ceremony, and Hyerim handed out invites to the hosts and friends.

Hyerim revealed that she has plans to grow to be a mom sooner or later. “I wish to have a toddler throughout the subsequent two to a few years,” she stated. “I wish to have one quickly.” The hosts remarked that Hyerim, who’s 29 years previous by Korean reckoning, is at a very good age to begin a household.

Hyerim additionally talked about that she will be able to’t bear in mind the final time she kissed Shin Min Chul. She defined, “I’m so busy with college, TV reveals, and getting ready for marriage that I don’t actually care to indicate bodily affection for him.”

She continued, “I give him a variety of fast pecks, however I don’t kiss him.” The opposite friends empathized, saying that there’s a proper time and place for kisses.

Shin Min Chul appeared afterward the present by means of a video, the place he despatched Hyerim a candy message. Within the video, he stated, “We solely have 10 days left till our marriage ceremony. I’m very nervous and excited, and the reminiscences from the 7 years we had been collectively are all coming again to me. Let’s have a contented life 70 years — and even 700 years — into the long run.”

He continued, “Aside from you being my lover, my girlfriend, and my spouse, I consider you as somebody I can actually respect at any time when I see you learning or working onerous. Don’t you wish to see me now that I’ve talked to you?”

Shin Min Chul then made a shock look on set, and it was revealed that he’d really been ready behind the scenes lengthy earlier than the filming started.

He then expressed his emotions forward of the couple’s marriage ceremony. He stated, “Despite the fact that we’ve dated for seven years, it seems like a brand new begin now that we’re getting married, and I’m beginning to really feel pleasure once more.”

Hyerim teared up as she commented on Shin Min Chul’s video message. “I felt nice when my husband advised me that he admires me,” she stated.

When the hosts requested Shin Min Chul what he thought of Hyerim’s plans to have a toddler throughout the subsequent few years, Shin Min Chul stated, “Hyerim simply signed a contract together with her new company final March, so I feel it might be good for her to work within the business a bit extra.”

He added, “Earlier than that, we agreed that we’d wish to have a toddler quickly, however recently, my ideas on which have modified.”

Shin Min Chul additionally talked about how his character has modified as nicely after assembly Hyerim. He stated, “Hyerim doesn’t know this, however I don’t act the best way I do round her with others.”

Shin Min Chul then shocked Hyerim as soon as once more with a candy cowl of Lee Seung Gi‘s track “Will You Marry Me?” He ended the track, saying, “I like you, Woo Hyerim!” Shin Min Chul, who’s knowledgeable taekwondo athelete, additionally confirmed off his taekwondo expertise for Hyerim and the friends.

