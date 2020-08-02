Watch: Hyerim Shares Video Of Wonder Ladies, TWICE, Baek A Yeon, And More Gathering For Her Wedding

Hyerim has shared a candy video from her marriage ceremony!

On July 5, Hyerim tied the knot with taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul. The pair had shared their love story via MBC’s “Don’t Be Jealous,” speaking concerning the relationship that they’ve had since 2013.

Hyerim has now shared a video of the day she and her husband tied the knot. That they had a small ceremony with relations, family members, and shut associates, because of issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. A few of her friends included fellow Wonder Ladies members Yeeun, Yubin, and Ahn So Hee, in addition to Baek A Yeon and TWICE.

She additionally included moments from the precise ceremony itself, with Yeeun performing Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Assist Falling In Love” and the Mirme Taekwondo crew, which Shin Min Chul is a member of, performing an eye catching efficiency of Wonder Ladies’s “Like This.”

Try the enjoyable video beneath!

Watch the couple in “Don’t Be Jealous” beneath:

