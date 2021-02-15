Watch: Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin Star In A Commercial Together In The Philippines

A industrial co-starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin has been launched!

On February 14, Good Communications, a wi-fi communications firm within the Philippines, launched the video of the industrial on their YouTube channel. The industrial reveals Hyun Bin giving a flower to a digital Son Ye Jin and Son Ye Jin’s transformation into an actual individual. The industrial additionally reveals clips from the couple’s hit drama “Crash Touchdown on You.”

The industrial was filmed earlier than Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin went public with their relationship in January 2021. In a behind-the-scenes clip for the industrial, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin give a Filipino greeting earlier than sharing their pleasure for viewers to see the ultimate product.

Hyun Bin is at the moment getting ready to movie the sequel to “Confidential Project,” whereas Son Ye Jin is getting ready to movie the Hollywood movie “The Cross.”

