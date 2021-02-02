Watch: HyunA Gives Sneak Preview Of Upcoming “GOOD GIRL” MV

HyunA will launch the music video for her observe “GOOD GIRL”!

The singer wrote the lyrics for the music herself, and she or he’d been planning to make a comeback in August 2020 with the observe as a pre-release single. Nevertheless, she needed to halt all actions for well being causes.

HyunA since made a comeback with a brand new mini album in January that features “GOOD GIRL” as a b-side, and she or he determined to advertise the title observe “I’m Not Cool” as a substitute of “GOOD GIRL.”

It’s now been introduced {that a} music video for “GOOD GIRL” will probably be launched on February 3 at 6 p.m. KST!

Try a teaser video beneath!