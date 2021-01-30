Watch: HyunA Performs On “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” For The First Time In Over 4 Years

On the January 29 episode of KBS’s “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook,” HyunA appeared on the present for the primary time in 4 years and 5 months.

After performing “GOOD GIRL,” one of many b-side tracks on her new mini album “I’m Not Cool,” HyunA mentioned, “I didn’t even realize it had been that lengthy. I turned 30 this 12 months (*4*). It’s been over 10 years since I debuted. I believe lots has modified.”

About her hiatus attributable to well being points, she mentioned, “Lots of people despatched me their cheers and assist. As a consequence of vasovagal syncope, I’ve low blood strain. I had a variety of cases after I fainted for a second attributable to falling blood strain. I instructed individuals about this for the primary time and gained energy from studying that different individuals shared the identical situation.”

She continued, “I like to bop and stand on stage, so I stored pondering to myself that it will be advantageous. However after I acquired off stage, it wouldn’t be advantageous. I made a decision to work tougher at exercising and managing my stamina. Now I’ve improved to the purpose the place I can endure it significantly better.”

HyunA shared that “GOOD GIRL” had been her deliberate comeback monitor for final August earlier than she was compelled to take a hiatus. She mentioned, “I used to be actually nervous to carry out it for the primary time on ‘Sketchbook,’ but it surely was enjoyable. My physique had forgotten all of the strikes, however I labored laborious to apply it for ‘Sketchbook.’”

Concerning the inspiration for her album, “I’m Not Cool,” she mentioned, “Whenever you stand on stage in full make-up and costume, you’re making an attempt actually laborious to be cool. In actuality, you want the assist and assist of everybody round you. I assumed usually that what I used to be doing wasn’t actually that cool. Even carrying make-up proper now isn’t actually ‘cool.’ I just like the ‘cool’ self that I’ve after I’m at dwelling, however I’ve one other facet of myself on stage. I wished to speak about this type of private factor.”

PSY, who’s the additionally the pinnacle of her company, produced the album. She mentioned, “Our first assembly was a decade in the past. After ‘Gangnam Type,’ I noticed him usually. Due to him, a variety of followers overseas got here to know me. I used to be working as a part of the group 4Minute then, and the group in addition to HyunA turned extra well-known [thanks to PSY].”

Requested why she had joined the company, she replied, “The greatest issue was what he mentioned. I used to be tempted when he mentioned that he wished to make a playground for singers. I believe that we’ve constructed a slide thus far. We’re constructing it collectively. It looks like a household is turning a playground into an amusement park collectively, so it’s enjoyable. I’m constructing the swings.”

Yoo Hee Yeol revealed that DAWN had come to cheer on his girlfriend, though he wasn’t performing along with her. HyunA mentioned, “I used to be stunned as properly, however actually moved. It was so candy. He mentioned he felt shy, so he’s monitoring the efficiency backstage.”

Yoo Hee Yeol talked about that the couple had dated for three or 4 years now and HyunA mentioned, “I can’t imagine it’s already been that lengthy. I can’t imagine I’ve turned 30 and that I’m in a public relationship. We work collectively, however there aren’t any difficulties. We perceive one another properly. We work in the identical constructing, so if he’s engaged on producing on the fifth ground, I’m working towards choreography on the third ground. He’ll come and verify on me when he’s finished and provides me suggestions. He pretends that it’s a chore, however he all the time does it.”

Watch “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)