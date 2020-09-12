Watch: “I-LAND” Contestants Gear Up For Live Broadcast Finale + BTS And TXT To Appear

Mnet’s “I-LAND” will air its last episode subsequent week!

Spoilers

On the September 11 episode of “I-LAND,” the contestants carried out “Chamber 5 (Dream of Desires)” and “Flame On” as a part of their third idea check. On the finish, Hanbin was eradicated from the present.

Within the preview for subsequent week, Hanbin leaves the “I-LAND” dorm and says goodbye to his fellow trainees. Via the voice-over, he says, “I made quite a lot of joyful reminiscences practising with my associates on ‘I-LAND.’ All of us are dreaming of changing into idols. Singing, dancing, and performing collectively day by day – that was my dream. ‘I-LAND’ was the primary time I stood on stage and I feel I’ll bear in mind it for a very long time.”

Within the emotional farewell with the opposite trainees, he says, “I actually such as you all and I actually needed us to debut collectively.” He additionally thanks the followers for supporting him and asks them to attend for his future debut. He concludes, “Probably the most memorable time in my life was ‘I-LAND.’”

The preview then shifts to subsequent week’s episode, which shall be broadcast reside. Every of the remaining 9 contestants shares their dedication as they head in direction of their long-awaited debut. On the finish, together with the banners that point out that seven members shall be chosen for the brand new boy group, it’s revealed that BTS and TXT shall be making an look within the finale.

The ultimate episode of “I-LAND” will air reside on September 18 at eight p.m. KST.

