Watch: “I-LAND” Contestants Go On Exciting 1st Outing And Hint At Impressive Performances In New Preview

Mnet’s “I-LAND” has launched one other preview for the subsequent episode!

On the August 21 episode of “I-LAND,” the contestants accomplished their BTS mission and eradicated the primary trainee of half two.

In the earlier preview for the August 28 episode, contestants stated their tearful goodbyes to eradicated trainee Geonu. Afterward, the remaining trainees had been launched to their second mission, the “chemistry take a look at.” The eradicated trainee shall be 100 p.c determined by world voting.

The most recent preview provides a better have a look at the story main as much as the “chemistry take a look at,” as the highest three trainees — Heeseung, Jungwon, and Sunghoon — take their first step outdoors the I-LAND to calm down. The trainees then placed on spectacular new performances for his or her second mission.

Take a look at the complete clip beneath!

The following episode of “I-LAND” airs on Friday, August 28 at 11 p.m. KST.

The following episode of "I-LAND" airs on Friday, August 28 at 11 p.m. KST.

