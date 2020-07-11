Watch: “I-LAND” Contestants Perform BTS’s “Fireplace” + Six I-LANDERs Get Voted Out

Six contestants from each “I-LAND” and the “floor” have now switched positions as they tackle their subsequent activity.

Final week, the trainees of Mnet’s new present “I-LAND” got the mission of performing their theme track “Into the I-LAND.” The I-LANDERs have been judged individually on their performances, and the common of their 12 scores decided what number of trainees can be despatched to the “floor.” The “I-LAND” contains state-of-the-art services for less than 12 trainees, whereas the opposite trainees need to follow within the “floor” services as a substitute.

Since they obtained a median rating of 59 factors, half of the I-LANDER workforce was to be eradicated. They needed to vote themselves to find out who can be leaving.

It was introduced on the July 10 episode that Jungwon had obtained the best rating of 75. Jungwon mentioned, “I used to be anticipating a extremely low rating, however I ended up getting the best.” Producer Rain mentioned that he noticed Jungwon’s potential.

Jake obtained the bottom rating of 40. He mentioned, “I felt sorry and likewise embarrassed.” Daniel got here in second highest with a rating of 70.

Ni-ki shared that he attributed their group’s end result to the truth that he had been middle. “I believe we might have had a greater common rating if Heeseung had been middle,” he mentioned. “I believe the others will even remorse that I did half one.” His particular person rating was 65.

The primary I-LANDER to be despatched to the “floor” was Youngbin, who was voted to go away by everybody besides himself. The second was Daniel, who obtained 11 votes. Daniel mentioned, “I’ve been eradicated despite the fact that I bought a excessive rating. I used to be actually shocked.”

Jake, who obtained 10 votes, was additionally despatched to the bottom. “I knew that I might in fact be eradicated,” he mentioned.

The fourth I-LANDER to move to the bottom was Jay, after receiving 9 votes. Nicholas was additionally eradicated, with eight votes. The ultimate I-LANDER to be eradicated was Ni-Ki. He mentioned, “I believe the explanation I used to be chosen was that the workforce bought a poor rating as a result of I did half one.”

The remaining I-LANDERs mentioned an emotional farewell to these heading to the bottom, and lots of the ones leaving promised they’ll be again.

As well as, six trainees within the “floor” have been chosen by the producers primarily based on particular person follow movies to move as much as “I-LAND” within the place of the eradicated I-LANDERs.

The six have been Taeyong, Jaebeom, EJ, Yoonwon, Sunoo, and Ta-ki. Taeyong cried and knelt down as quickly as his identify was introduced, and Jaebeom additionally cried after he was embraced and inspired by Jaeho, who was unable to go away the “floor.”

After now ending their first check, they have been assigned their second check, which is a “teamwork” mission of overlaying BTS‘s “Fireplace.” They’d six days to organize to carry out the track on the “I-LAND” stage.

As soon as once more, the I-LANDER workforce’s rating was the common of their particular person scores and decided what number of of them will transfer to the bottom. The individual with the highest particular person rating will get “elimination immunity.”

If there have been no I-LANDERs eradicated, then the grounder’s efficiency would have been canceled. Nonetheless, it was revealed that the common rating of the I-LANDER’s efficiency meant that the grounders will get the possibility to carry out.

Take a look at the I-LANDERs performing beneath! The grounders will carry out within the subsequent episode.

Watch “I-LAND” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)