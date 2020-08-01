Watch: “I-LAND” Contestants Perform “I&credible,” 6 I-LANDERs Get Eradicated, And More Voting Statistics Revealed

The July 31 episode of Mnet’s “I-LAND” featured the contestants taking over their ultimate check for half one of many present.

The trainees have been tasked with performing the unique tune “I&credible” with a purpose to showcase their particular person expertise. I-LANDERs can be voted out of I-LAND (three by the producers and three by the I-LANDERs themselves) and ship to the “floor” services. All of the contestants within the floor would then wait to search out out the outcomes of worldwide voting, which is able to decide the six grounders that can be saved and be a part of the remaining six I-LANDERs partially two of the present.

Earlier on July 31, “I-LAND” shared a have a look at the worldwide voting as of 12 p.m. KST, after followers have been requested to pick out the highest six contestants they wish to see make it to half two of the present.

Viewers from 171 areas participated, and so they revealed that Ni-ki was the contestant with essentially the most votes in Japan, Daniel was the highest in america, Hanbin in Vietnam, Sunoo in Mexico, Sunghoon in China, Jake in Australia, Jay in Nepal, Okay in Greece, and Heeseung in India.

Throughout the episode, it was additionally revealed that Sunoo is the most well-liked in Korea and Jake is the most well-liked in Indonesia.

As well as, the present shared the highest 5 nations participating in voting, with Indonesia within the lead, adopted by Japan, the Philippines, america, and Korea.

The July 31 episode showcased the I-LANDERs performing “I&credible.” Test it out under!

It was revealed in final week’s episode that the primary I-LANDer eradicated and despatched to the bottom was Seon.

It was then shared within the July 31 episode that the three eradicated contestants primarily based on I-LANDER votes have been Youngbin with 11 votes, Kyungmin with 11 votes, and Jaebeom with 10 votes. The producers selected to ship EJ, Seon, and Geonu to the bottom as effectively.

These contestants joined the grounders, who rearranged their half distribution with the brand new additions. The 16 grounders then carried out “I&credible.”

International voting takes place till midday KST on August 2 and can decide the ultimate 12 who will transfer on to half two.

