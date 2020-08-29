Watch: “I-LAND” Contestants Perform Original Songs + Producers Choose The Best To Receive A Benefit

The August 28 episode of “I-LAND” featured the trainees taking up a brand new problem!

“I-LAND” is presently all the way down to 11 contestants after Geonu was eradicated final week. The trainees presently nonetheless vying for spots in a brand new boy group are Sunoo, Daniel, Heeseung, Sunghoon, Okay, Jay, Jungwon, Jake, Ni-ki, Ta-ki, and Hanbin.

After taking up a “BTS check” final week during which they carried out covers of the group’s songs, the “I-LAND trainees took on a “chemistry check” within the August 28 episode.

The missionc concerned the trainees performing new songs co-produced by Bang Si Hyuk, with a unit of 5 tasked with the track “Flicker” and a unit of six performing “Dive Into You.”

It’s been introduced that the following trainee to be eradicated will likely be determined 100 % by world voting. Though this implies the individual within the lowest rating (No. 11) will likely be going dwelling, there’s additionally a producer analysis part to it. The I-LANDer in first place in response to the producers’ analysis may have their vote complete from 24 hours earlier than the voting ends doubled.

As Heeseung was in first place on the time, he was given the chance to determine his track and members. “It’s such a giant profit that it’s good but in addition a burden,” he mentioned. He selected “Flicker” and picked Sunghoon, Jake, Jungwon, and Okay as his unit members. The remaining trainees subsequently joined the “Dive Into You” unit.

Once they staged their performances for the chemistry check, the producers together with Bang Si Hyuk, Son Sung Deuk, and Pdogg praised the “Flicker” workforce, telling them their efficiency had regarded excellent. Bang Si Hyuk mentioned, “I’m unsure if it’s you guys that got here up with it or another person, however I’ve heard that you just’re referred to as the ‘Avengers.’ I believe your efficiency was worthy of that title.”

See the “Flicker” workforce carry out under!

The “Dive Into You” unit then confirmed their confidence as they placed on an lively efficiency. Bang Si Hyuk mentioned, “I might inform that you just all did your finest throughout the efficiency.” Son Sung Deuk informed them, “The ‘Dive Into You’ workforce was too targeted on the worldwide followers, so that you had been specializing in your self slightly than appearing as a workforce.”

Try their efficiency under!

In the long run, the producers selected Jake to obtain the profit. He mentioned, “That is all because of the ‘Flicker’ workforce. Thanks.”

The second contestant to be eradicated from “I-LAND” half two will likely be introduced in subsequent week’s episode.

