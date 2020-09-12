Watch: “I-LAND” Contestants Perform Two Different Concepts + 1 Trainee Eliminated

On the September 11 episode of “I-LAND,” the contestants carried out their third “idea check” and one other trainee was eradicated.

After Ta-ki was eradicated final week, the remaining ten contestants needed to rearrange their items. Sunoo, who was ranked No. 1 within the world vote outcomes, was given the choice of selecting his members, and shocked everybody by selecting Sunghoon. Sunghoon, who had been the chief of the “Flame On” workforce, needed to be taught a brand new track and dance in 5 days.

Sunoo stated, “I actually wished to choose Sunghoon. He’s somebody who works actually laborious, so I believe he’ll have the ability to present good ends in a brief time frame.”

The ten contestants had been divided into two items with 5 members every. One could be doing a “refreshing” idea within the type of “Chamber 5 (Dream of Goals),” whereas the opposite could be showcasing a “highly effective” idea in “Flame On.”

Throughout the episode, the contestants took day off to scrub their dorm and had enjoyable dancing to BTS’s “Dynamite.”

Throughout rehearsals, Sunghoon discovered the brand new choreography with the assistance of his workforce members however had bother adapting to the brand new idea. Ok was voted the brand new chief of the “Flame On” workforce, which continued to have a easy rehearsal. Within the rehearsal evaluations, efficiency director Son Sung Deuk noticed, “The ‘Chamber 5’ workforce remains to be missing. They need to be having enjoyable, however you may see that they’re pondering an excessive amount of, and it makes them look awkward.” In distinction, he praised the “Flame On” workforce for displaying the outcomes of their laborious work.

On the day of the idea check, the “Chamber 5” workforce introduced smiles to the producers’ faces as they showcased an idea that had been not often seen on “I-LAND” thus far. The producers stated, “Sunoo took to this idea like a fish to water. He looks like he actually had enjoyable and did effectively. Jake was a greater match for this idea than we might’ve thought. Sunghoon labored laborious to carry out the nuances and facial expressions in a brief period of time, so we wish to give him a excessive rating.” The producers additionally added, “Heeseung was supposed to guide together with his appearing, however his expressions left one thing to be desired. Jungwon was good however there have been a couple of factors the place he may’ve been stronger.”

For the “Flame On” workforce, Bang Si Hyuk stated, “It was very effectively achieved. It felt like watching professionals actually tear up the stage. That is what it means to placed on a efficiency. It was very cool.”

Try each groups’ performances beneath!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMkRchry58okay

On the finish, the producers voted on the contestants’ new rankings.

Ok Ni-ki Sunoo Heeseung Sunghoon Jay Jake Daniel Jungwon Hanbin

As final place, Hanbin was eradicated from the present. The remaining 9 members will go into the ultimate episode subsequent week, which will probably be broadcast dwell.

