Watch: “I-LAND” Contestants Say Goodbye To Eliminated Trainee And Rearrange Units In New Preview

Mnet’s “I-LAND” launched a preview for his or her subsequent episode!

Spoilers

On the September four episode of “I-LAND,” SEVENTEEN visited the contestants, and one of many trainees obtained eradicated.

The preview for the subsequent episode begins with Ta-ki getting ready to depart “I-LAND.” The opposite trainees come to say goodbye, and all of them collect for a bunch hug. Ta-ki feedback, “I got here right here as a result of I wished to debut. I remorse not exhibiting extra of my expertise and expertise. I wished to apply with the others a bit longer, however I received’t be capable to anymore.”

Shortly after Ta-ki leaves, the remaining trainees are left with a brand new activity. As a result of his elimination, the unit members need to be rearranged. The trainees are filled with disbelief, shock, and confusion as they undergo the method of recreating their teams.

Final however not least, the clip exhibits a glimpse of the teams performing the “idea” mission, and storyteller Namgoong Min reveals that solely 9 members will be capable to transfer onto the subsequent spherical.

Take a look at the preview beneath!

Watch “I-LAND” beneath!

Watch Now