Watch: “I-LAND” Contestants Say Tearful Goodbye To Eliminated Trainee, Introduce Next Mission, And Reveal Current Global Vote Rankings In New Preview

Mnet’s “I-LAND” launched a preview for his or her subsequent episode!

Spoilers forward!

On the August 21 episode of “I-LAND,” the contestants accomplished their BTS mission and eradicated the primary trainee of half two.

The preview begins with the trainees saying tearful goodbyes to the eradicated trainee Geonu earlier than he formally leaves the I-LAND. Ta-ki instantly tells Geonu he’s extraordinarily sorry, however Geonu tells him to not be.

In his interview, Geonu shares, “‘I-LAND’ was an especially precious expertise and lesson. I don’t assume I’ll be capable of neglect it, from starting to finish. Though I’m concluding my ‘I-LAND’ life right here, it’s a brand new begin for me personally, and I need to promise these supporting me that I’ll give again that help. I hope they create a extremely spectacular debut lineup. Thanks and I really like you.”

After, the remaining trainees are launched to their second mission, the “chemistry check.” The eradicated trainee might be 100 % determined by world voting.

On the finish of the preview is the present rating of trainees as decided by world voting. Take a look at the record beneath:

Sunoo Heeseung Sunghoon Ta-ki Jake Jungwon Daniel Hanbin Okay Ni-ki Jay

The subsequent episode of “I-LAND” airs on Friday, August 28 at 11 p.m. KST. Watch the complete preview beneath!

Vote to your favourite trainees right here, and watch the most recent episode of “I-LAND” on Viki beneath:

Watch Now