Watch: “I-LAND” Contestants Showcase Their Charming Good Looks As They Take Profile Photos

Mnet’s latest present “I-LAND” has launched a behind-the-scenes video of the photograph shoot for the contestants’ profiles!

The remark actuality present is showcasing the creation of a brand new boy group, and there are 23 contestants collaborating. It’s the primary undertaking by CJ ENM and Large Hit Leisure’s three way partnership BELIF+, and the group can be selling underneath BELIF+ Leisure.

Whereas “I-LAND” premiered final Friday, Okay-pop followers obtained a have a look at every of the contestants beforehand via profile pictures.

On July 1, the present shared a brand new video that highlights every of the trainees’ beauty and charisma as they take their profile pictures. The clip is ready to the contestants’ model of the present’s theme track “Into the I-LAND,” which was initially carried out by IU.

Test it out beneath!

“I-LAND” airs each Friday at 11 p.m. KST.

Who’s your “I-LAND” bias to date?

