Watch: “I-LAND” Gives Dramatic Preview Of Elimination Vote In Next Episode

“I-LAND” has shared a preview of the tense subsequent episode!

On the premiere of the brand new Mnet present, the 23 contestants carried out to find out in the event that they’d be allowed to enter “I-LAND” or can be despatched to the “floor” as a substitute (solely trainees who acquire a spot in “I-LAND” will debut within the present’s closing boy group).

Nevertheless, whereas the services of “I-LAND” have been designed to solely accommodate 12 folks, 16 contestants have been despatched via. Because of this 4 contestants need to be voted out of “I-LAND,” and it’s as soon as once more the trainees themselves who’re voting to attempt to create their best group.

A preview video for episode 2 provides one other glimpse of the dramatic eliminations. Clips are proven of the contestants forward of the vote telling one another how a lot they need to stay in the identical group as one another. Trainee Ni-ki seems to vote for his buddy Ta-ki.

“I-LAND” guarantees “breathtaking plot twists” because it goes on to provide a glimpse of the eliminations. After the outcomes, the contestants are then informed that they’re about to seek out out what their first take a look at might be, and it’s described as one that can decide their frequent destiny.

“I-LAND” airs each Friday at 11 p.m. KST.

