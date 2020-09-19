General News

Watch: “I-LAND” Group ENHYPEN Launches Social Media Accounts + Unveils Promotion Schedule And Logo Teaser

September 19, 2020
1 Min Read

“I-LAND” group ENHYPEN is formally gearing up for his or her debut!

On September 18, Mnet’s “I-LAND” introduced the ultimate lineup for the upcoming boy group ENHYPEN by means of its dwell finale. ENHYPEN is the primary group ever to be produced by BELIF+, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Huge Hit Leisure.

BELIF+ has now confirmed that ENHYPEN is presently aiming to debut earlier than the top of 2020, and on September 19, the corporate launched a pre-debut promotion schedule (discovered beneath) that reveals what followers can sit up for from the group for the month of September.

ENHYPEN has additionally unveiled a emblem teaser and launched brand-new social media accounts, each of which you’ll try beneath!

Watch ENHYPEN’s journey on “I-LAND” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment