Watch: “I-LAND” Group ENHYPEN Launches Social Media Accounts + Unveils Promotion Schedule And Logo Teaser

“I-LAND” group ENHYPEN is formally gearing up for his or her debut!

On September 18, Mnet’s “I-LAND” introduced the ultimate lineup for the upcoming boy group ENHYPEN by means of its dwell finale. ENHYPEN is the primary group ever to be produced by BELIF+, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Huge Hit Leisure.

BELIF+ has now confirmed that ENHYPEN is presently aiming to debut earlier than the top of 2020, and on September 19, the corporate launched a pre-debut promotion schedule (discovered beneath) that reveals what followers can sit up for from the group for the month of September.

ENHYPEN has additionally unveiled a emblem teaser and launched brand-new social media accounts, each of which you’ll try beneath!

#ENHYPEN 공식 채널 오픈#ENHYPEN Official Channel Open Member Twitter: https://t.co/npaKkvhYfR

Fb : https://t.co/eetndSzk48

Instagram: https://t.co/9XH38LH11X

Youtube : https://t.co/74uzwbh5op

V app : https://t.co/SSuX70a0Dt

Weibo : https://t.co/PvHrt9UugI pic.twitter.com/w263TxO9kn — ENHYPEN OFFICIAL (@ENHYPEN) September 19, 2020

Watch ENHYPEN’s journey on “I-LAND” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)