Watch: “I-LAND” Group ENHYPEN Launches Social Media Accounts + Unveils Promotion Schedule And Logo Teaser

“I-LAND” group ENHYPEN is formally gearing up for his or her debut!
On September 18, Mnet’s “I-LAND” introduced the ultimate lineup for the upcoming boy group ENHYPEN by means of its dwell finale. ENHYPEN is the primary group ever to be produced by BELIF+, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Huge Hit Leisure.
BELIF+ has now confirmed that ENHYPEN is presently aiming to debut earlier than the top of 2020, and on September 19, the corporate launched a pre-debut promotion schedule (discovered beneath) that reveals what followers can sit up for from the group for the month of September.
ENHYPEN has additionally unveiled a emblem teaser and launched brand-new social media accounts, each of which you’ll try beneath!
#ENHYPEN 공식 채널 오픈#ENHYPEN Official Channel Open
— ENHYPEN OFFICIAL (@ENHYPEN) September 19, 2020
