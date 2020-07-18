Watch: “I-LAND” Previews Dance Units And Introduces Final Mission With 6 I-LANDER Spots On The Line In New Teaser

Mnet’s “I-LAND” has dropped a teaser for subsequent week’s episode!

On the July 17 episode of “I-LAND,” the I-LANDER lineup modified as soon as once more after the grounders efficiency of BTS’s “Fireplace.” Later within the episode, all of them started their third take a look at of unit performances.

The teaser begins with the producers deliberating the performances as they remark, “For the dance… I feel the grounders have been higher.”

Because the contestants cheer on the dance models, the producers categorical amazement on the grounders’ unit of Ni-ki, Nicholas, and Jaeho. Because the grounders watch their fellow trainees, they remark, “To be sincere, we did so significantly better [than the I-LANDERs] with this.”

Watching the I-LANDER dance unit, fellow I-LANDERs exclaim, “Wow, they gained,” “They’re so horny,” and “I actually love you.”

Afterward, they tease the fourth mission and reveal that six I-LANDERs will as soon as once more lose their spot. Three of those trainees will likely be picked by the I-LANDERs whereas the opposite three will likely be picked by the producers. Those that are despatched to the bottom should await the worldwide vote with the remainder of the grounders.

Producer Bang Si Hyuk provides, “They have to survive this take a look at and stay on the I-LAND so as to acquire the chance to make their debut.”

International voting begins on July 24 at 12 a.m. KST.

