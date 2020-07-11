Watch: “I-LAND” Previews Unit Performances And Announces Start Time For Global Voting In New Teaser

Mnet’s “I-LAND” has launched a preview for subsequent week’s episode!

On the July 10 broadcast, six “I-LANDers” have been voted out to the “floor” and all of the trainees acquired their second mission to carry out BTS‘s “Hearth.”

Though it was dominated that the grounder’s efficiency of “Hearth” can be cancelled if nobody was eradicated from the I-LAND crew, their common complete on the finish gave the grounders an opportunity to carry out.

The preview begins with the grounder’s efficiency. Producer Rain exclaims within the voiceover, “I want everybody from I-LAND and the bottom would swap utterly.” Earlier than the trainees from the bottom picked to go as much as the I-LAND are introduced, they discuss feeling like a weight has been lifted off their shoulders after ending their mission. Jay feedback, “Whoever strikes up at this time, please don’t cry.” Nonetheless, he provides, “However to be trustworthy, I feel I’ll cry if I don’t transfer up.”

Later, the trainees are divided up into models as producer Zico feedback, “That is uncommon for an idol survival program.” Rain provides, “I feel it’s time for the tables to show the wrong way up.”

On the finish, storyteller Namgoong Min explains that stay cams have been set as much as enable followers everywhere in the world to look at and consider how the trainees are doing and present their help.

The preview then reveals that on July 24 at 12 a.m. KST, “I-LAND” will start its world voting course of.

