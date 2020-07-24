Watch: “I-LAND” Shares Glimpse Into Part One Of Intense Final Mission And Elimination Of 6 I-LANDERs In New Preview

Mnet’s “I-LAND” has dropped an thrilling new teaser for subsequent week’s broadcast!

In the July 24 episode, the trainees carried out in models the place the I-LANDER vocal and dance groups received every matchup. This meant that the I-LANDER lineup would stay the identical till the following mission and that no grounders would have the ability to transfer as much as the I-LAND.

The teaser for subsequent week options clips of the group’s performances as they compete partially one in all their fourth mission to find out the highest 12 trainees. The judges seem impressed with the contestants and producer Rain feedback, “Though he wasn’t my choose, [I thought] ‘Oh? Take a look at this man!’” Zico provides, “I believe he’s actually charismatic,” which Rain agrees with.

Rain later shares with the opposite judges, “They actually did their finest efficiency at this time.”

In addition to Seon, who was the primary I-LANDER eradicated by the producers, 5 different I-LANDERs are picked to be despatched to the bottom. The boys share emotional goodbyes and make feedback like, “I believed ‘I’ve to outlive,’” “I believe a giant a part of it was my potential,” “I did predict that it may’ve been me,” and “It’s scary to suppose that half of us will disappear from right here.”

As soon as the eradicated I-LANDERs enter the bottom, the grounders instantly specific shock and confusion on the trainees.

Later, storyteller Namgoong Min explains, “After half one of many fourth mission, out of the trainees remaining on the bottom, solely six contestants picked by our world vote will earn the chance to compete partially two the place they are going to have the prospect to debut.”

The mission tune for the two-part last check is an unreleased observe known as “I&credible.” The ultimate 12 trainees can be decided by I-LANDERs picks, producer picks, and world voting.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Okay-pfkDG-eoI

“I-LAND” airs each Friday at 11 p.m. KST. As of July 25 at midnight KST, the worldwide vote has now opened.

Vote in your favourite trainees right here, and watch the most recent episode of “I-LAND” on Viki under:

Watch Now