Watch: “I-LAND” Trainees Cover BTS’s “DNA,” “I Need U,” And “Faux Love” + 1 Contestant Eliminated

Mnet’s “I-LAND” has made its first elimination of half two.

“I-LAND” is an “statement actuality program” that follows the creation of a brand new boy group. It’s the primary venture by BELIF+, which is a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Large Hit Leisure.

On the August 21 broadcast of “I-LAND,” the 12 remaining trainees started their BTS take a look at, the primary mission of half two. Final week, the 12 trainees revealed to maneuver on to half two had been Sunoo, Daniel, Heeseung, Sunghoon, Ok, Jay, Jungwon, Jake, Ni-ki, Ta-ki, Geonu, and Hanbin.

For the mission, the group was divided into three models that will cowl BTS’s “DNA,” “I Need U,” and “Faux Love.” Following a dance battle, Ta-ki, Ok, and Jungwon positioned first, second, and third respectively, every incomes titles as group leaders.

Ta-ki was assigned “Faux Love” and selected Heeseung, Sunoo, and Sunghoon. Jungwon, Geonu, Daniel, and Jake had been to carry out “I Need U” whereas Ni-ki, Ok, Hanbin, and Jay would carry out “DNA.” Though the trainees had been additionally to be ranked individually, the successful unit would obtain immunity from elimination.

First to carry out was the “DNA” group, whom the opposite trainees had persistently talked about because the strongest unit. Following their efficiency, the producers commented, “My eyes really feel actually refreshed,” and the unit acquired a rating of 287 out of 400.

Forward of the efficiency of “I Need U,” Bang Si Hyuk shared, “‘I Need U’ is a tune that grew to become an important alternative for BTS. Even efficiency director Son Sung Deuk cried rather a lot due to this tune. I hope it turns into a superb alternative for you guys too.”

The unit gave their all with a strong efficiency, however Bang Si Hyuk commented, “From my perspective, it’s a bit regretful. I want that you’d take into consideration how the unique tune is finished.” The group acquired a rating of 275.

The ultimate group to carry out was the “Faux Love” unit. Though Son Sung Deuk was dissatisfied on this group whereas giving them suggestions all through their preparations, after watching their rehearsals, he praised them for practising properly. Ta-ki, who was given the position of chief for the primary time throughout this take a look at, had a tough time maintaining together with his group, however Heeseung was capable of step up and luxury his teammates into giving a powerful efficiency.

Following their efficiency, Bang Si Hyuk remarked, “Since beginning ‘I-LAND,’ I actually loved at the moment’s efficiency.” He added, “Right this moment, I believe that Heeseung confirmed that he’s a extremely proficient individual.” To Ta-ki, Bang Si Hyuk commented, “You might be actually good at some point, and never so good the following. You travel.” Ta-ki responded, “I’m the chief, so I’m upset that I’m not receiving nice suggestions.”

Nonetheless, the opposite producers chimed in with their very own compliments and the group finally positioned first with a rating of 306, receiving immunity from elimination for all of the members.

After all of the performances, they revealed the person rankings and the eradicated trainee. They first shared the rankings of the “Faux Love” group with Heeseung introduced as first place. He commented, “I can’t be happy with being first place and I’ll work even tougher.”

Sunghoon positioned third, Sunoo positioned fifth, and Ta-ki positioned twelfth, however he was saved from elimination together with his group immunity. Whereas crying, Ta-ki apologized to whoever positioned in eleventh, who would then be eradicated in his place.

The ultimate particular person rankings had been:

Heeseung Jungwon Sunghoon Ok Sunoo Jay Jake Ni-ki Hanbin Daniel Geonu Ta-ki

Though in eleventh place, Geonu was introduced because the eradicated trainee. He commented, “I’ll work to enhance by myself. I’ll rise to the next place.”

Vote on your favourite trainees right here, and watch the most recent episode of “I-LAND” on Viki under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)