Watch: “I-LAND” Trainees Face Off In Dance Battle + Global Voting Begins

“I-LAND” continued its intense unit performances and launched the contestants’ fourth mission within the July 24 episode.

On the Mnet present “I-LAND,” the state-of-the-art coaching heart is out there for under 12 trainees. The opposite trainees observe within the “floor” services as an alternative, separating the “I-LANDERs” from the “grounders.” Relying on the outcomes of every take a look at, the trainees and producers vote to find out which trainees will transfer as much as I-LAND or right down to the “floor.”

In the final episode, the contestants started performing a midterm analysis, beginning with vocal items. The I-LAND vocal unit (Geonu and Heeseung) carried out BTS‘s “Butterfly” and the grounder vocal unit (Sunoo and Daniel) carried out BTS’s “Save Me.”

On the July 24 episode, the scores for the performances have been revealed. The I-LAND unit acquired 81 factors and the grounder unit acquired 74 factors, giving the win to the I-LANDERs. Rain instructed each teams that they did properly and identified that with such a small rating distinction, the dance items may nonetheless change the end result.

The dance battle started with the grounder unit (Ni-ki, Nicholas, and Jaeho) performing H.O.T’s “Warrior’s Descendant,” X-Teen’s “Reversal,” and G-Dragon’s “One among a Form.”

They have been adopted by the I-LANDERs (Okay, Jungwon, and Sunghoon), who danced to Rain’s “Rainism,” Dynamic Duo’s “Three Dopeboyz,” and G-Dragon’s “One among a Form.”

Forward of the efficiency, the I-LAND group made the tough resolution of switching out member Jay for Sunghoon, as Jay had been having hassle pulling off among the choreography and Sunghoon’s skills from his determine skating background have been a bonus.

In the tip, the I-LAND group received with a rating of 154 to the grounders’ 139. All of the I-LANDERs due to this fact averted elimination throughout this mission, that means no grounders received to maneuver as much as I-LAND both.

The contestants then realized about their fourth mission, “The Ultimate 12.” The trainees have been tasked with performing the brand new track “I&credible,” with rather a lot on the road. Six I-LANDERs will transfer right down to the bottom after this mission, with three of these eradicated contestants chosen by the I-LANDERs and three chosen by the producers.

The six who’re despatched right down to the bottom should be a part of the grounders to await the outcomes of the worldwide vote. The 12 who achieve a spot in I-LAND by means of this mission will be capable to enter “Half.2” of the present.

The “I&credible” efficiency they’re taking over includes 12 contestants, and the I-LANDERs and grounders started working at dividing up the components. Whereas the trainees in I-LAND hesitated over the primary half as a result of it has so many components that it may backfire on the contestant, Okay volunteered for it. Kyungmin additionally volunteered, however Okay was chosen by a majority vote. The fifth half, which supplies the trainee an opportunity to face out by means of their dance efficiency, went to Jungwon. Among the many grounders, Hanbin took the primary half and Ta-ki took the fifth.

For the reason that contestants are being evaluated individually, there was a unique environment throughout observe, and in addition most of the contestants struggled with the problem of the choreography. In the bottom the place Rain criticized the contestants for not stepping up as leaders, Ni-ki shared that he needed to each deal with himself and in addition assist out his group. In the tip, he introduced the members collectively and instructed them he’d assist with their formations and particulars.

Whereas the performances of “I&credible” haven’t but aired, the present revealed that the producer’s first eradicated trainee is Seon.

As of July 25 at midnight KST, the worldwide vote has now opened.

