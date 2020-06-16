Watch: “I-LAND” Trainees Share Their Experiences With Day 1 Of The Survival Show

Forward of its premiere, Mnet And BELIF+’s actuality present “I-LAND” shared a “Survival Diary” video of its members describing their first day in I-LAND.

“I-LAND” is an statement actuality present that follows the creation means of next-generation Okay-pop artists. Rain and Zico are collaborating as producers, whereas Namgoong Min will probably be the present’s storyteller and Bang Si Hyuk would be the common producer.

The “Survival Diary” video reveals clips of the trainees every sharing their experiences of the primary day.

Sunoo, Youngbin, Nicholas, Jay, and Jungwon discuss the way in which they marveled on the scale of the constructing after they first set their eyes on it. EJ and Taeyong share how excited they have been to enter the constructing and see the stage they might be standing on, whereas Ta-ki, Kyungmin, Yoonwon, and Hanbin categorical their worries and nervousness about acting on the stage for the primary time.

Sungchul, Jaebeom, and Ni-ki reveal they have been shocked by the opposite members’ exceptional expertise and visuals, and Jimin shares that he had felt assured on stage and loved performing.

Jake and Jaeho clarify that the members have been launched to the principles of I-LAND by means of a mysterious voice saying that solely a sure variety of members can formally be admitted into I-LAND. Daniel, Heeseung, Geonu, Seon, and Okay discuss how pressured they have been by the survival facet, whereas Sunghoon, Sunoo, EJ, Okay, and Daniel additionally categorical their need to work arduous to proceed securing a spot on the present.

Watch the video under!

“I-LAND” begins airing on June 26 at 11 p.m. KST.