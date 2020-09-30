Watch: Idols And Their Dogs Take On An Obstacle Course In “2020 Idol Star Dog-Agility Championships – Chuseok Particular” Previews

“2020 Idol Star Canine-agility Championships –Chuseok Particular” revealed images of the competing groups, that includes idols and their beloved pet canines!

As an alternative of MBC’s biannual “Idol Star Athletics Championships,” which can’t be held indoors as a result of social distancing tips through the COVID-19 pandemic, the community shall be airing two stand-alone idol competitors reveals over the Chuseok holidays. This contains the canine agility competitors and an eSports championship.

The forged of idols for “2020 Idol Star Canine-agility Championships – Chuseok Particular” contains GOT7’s Youngjae, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua, WJSN’s Soobin, Lovelyz’s Jisoo, Golden Little one’s Bomin and Jaehyun, LOONA’s Heejin and Choerry, and soloist Yubin. The present is hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure.

Forward of the particular, MBC has revealed movies and images of the idols and their canines participating within the occasions! The canines needed to clear an impediment course with hurdles, a tunnel, tires, and extra.

A teaser video reveals the love between the idols and their lovely pets and in addition provides a glimpse of their coaching and the impediment course occasion.

One other clip places the deal with the celebs of the occasions: the canines!

Further movies share all of the cuteness and chaos because the idols and their canines pose for a photograph shoot.

This system airs at 5:50 p.m. KST on October 2.

Take a look at images of lots of the idols and their pets under!

Whereas ready for the present, watch the “2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships – New Yr Particular” with English subtitles under:

