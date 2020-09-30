Watch: Idols Face Off Virtually In “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships” Teasers

Teasers have been launched for the “2020 Idol Star eSports Championships – Chuseok Particular”!

As a substitute of MBC’s biannual “Idol Star Athletics Championships,” which can’t be held indoors attributable to social distancing pointers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the community shall be airing two stand-alone idol competitors exhibits over the Chuseok holidays. This consists of the eSports championship and a canine agility competitors.

The upcoming particular will characteristic idols going head-to-head in two totally different cell video games: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Cell and KartRider Rush+.

This yr’s lineup of opponents consists of members of NCT, MONSTA X, SF9, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, LOONA, Oh My Lady, PENTAGON, AB6IX, WJSN, Lovelyz, Golden Youngster, CRAVITY, N.Flying, WEi, APRIL, ONF, GWSN, and DONGKIZ, together with soloists Park Ji Hoon, Ha Sung Woon, Kim Jae Hwan, and Natty.

Watch a teaser of the idols competing on PUBG Cell under!

The subsequent clip previews intense moments of competitors because the idols tackle KartRider Rush+.

MBC’s “2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships” airs on October 1 at 5:50 p.m. KST and shall be accessible on Viki.

