iKON has returned with a brand new single!

On March 3 at 6 p.m. KST, the group launched their new digital single “Why Why Why” together with the music video.

Bobby participated within the composition and lyrics for the music together with LP, CHOICE37, Sonny, and LIL G. The emotional lyrics specific the remorse and disappointment felt after the top of a relationship.

Take a look at the music video beneath!