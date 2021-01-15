General News

Watch: iKON’s Bobby Announces Something “Coming Quickly” In New Teaser

January 15, 2021
1 Min Read

iKON’s Bobby is gearing up for one thing new!

On January 15 KST, YG Leisure dropped a teaser video that includes Bobby, hinting at one thing “coming quickly.”

Bobby’s final solo launch was in 2017 with the studio album “Love and Fall.” iKON’s final group comeback was in February 2020 with the mini album “i DECIDE.” Bobby just lately featured on a music for WINNER’s Tune Mino’s album and sang an OST for the drama “Document of Youth.”

Take a look at the teaser under!

What are you hoping to see from Bobby?

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.