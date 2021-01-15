Watch: iKON’s Bobby Announces Something “Coming Quickly” In New Teaser

iKON’s Bobby is gearing up for one thing new!

On January 15 KST, YG Leisure dropped a teaser video that includes Bobby, hinting at one thing “coming quickly.”

Bobby’s final solo launch was in 2017 with the studio album “Love and Fall.” iKON’s final group comeback was in February 2020 with the mini album “i DECIDE.” Bobby just lately featured on a music for WINNER’s Tune Mino’s album and sang an OST for the drama “Document of Youth.”

Take a look at the teaser under!

What are you hoping to see from Bobby?