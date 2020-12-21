Watch: Im Siwan And Shin Se Kyung Enjoy Filming Multiple Unexpected Encounters In “Run On”

JTBC’s “Run On” has shared the primary behind-the-scenes take a look at the drama!

“Run On” is a drama about folks attempting to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at completely different paces. Im Siwan stars as Ki Solar Kyum, a former monitor and area athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent. Shin Se Kyung co-stars as Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous international movie translator.

The video begins with Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung rehearsing for the eventful first assembly between their characters. Shin Se Kyung practices bumping into Im Siwan, and after she spills the contents of her bag on the road, Im Siwan goes via her belongings one after the other whereas offering commentary. He picks up her script and says, “You have to be a celeb,” which makes the encircling workers chuckle. The duo then stage a flea market, and Shin Se Kyung tries to wave Im Siwan away when he makes an attempt to haggle for a greater worth.

Im Siwan then reveals his gentlemanly aspect as he requests a blanket for Shin Se Kyung, who has to fall on the bottom a number of occasions to movie their scene. He continues to indicate concern for her all through filming as he asks her if she had any scrapes, and when the director lastly yells, “Minimize,” he instantly helps her to her ft. In a while, he worries about her hand after it turns into crimson throughout a scene wherein Bae Yoo Ram grabs her by the wrist.

Subsequent, Im Siwan, Shin Se Kyung, and Bae Yoo Ram create a enjoyable ambiance as they fill the set with laughter throughout a tense scene the place Im Siwan’s character holds Bae Yoo Ram’s character at gunpoint. Shin Se Kyung misjudges the timing for the scene and jumps in fright too early, startling everybody round her. She sheepishly apologizes, however her co-stars can’t cease laughing at her cute response.

The forged then strikes to a park to movie the second uncommon assembly between the 2 leads. Im Siwan practices throwing a cylindrical bag like a javelin, mastering the method due to pointers from the workers. Strolling up behind him, Kang Tae Oh jokes, “You missed,” bringing a smile to Im Siwan’s face.

Shin Se Kyung has a tough time making her cap fall off within the midst of working, so the workers cleverly connect a fishing line to drag it off. She additionally discusses particulars of the scene together with her stunt double, who reveals her find out how to fall after working into somebody on a bicycle. The forged additionally get pleasure from filming a scene wherein the police arrive, joking that Shin Se Kyung’s character has a gun whereas the police don’t have anything.

The following clip reveals Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung ready to movie their subsequent scene at an out of doors cafe. After it begins to rain, Im Siwan jokes that he at all times brings the rain with him, to which Shin Se Kyung replies that she normally brings the solar together with her. Sooyoung says that she brings the solar as properly, and asks Im Siwan, “Wait, there’s two suns right here, so how did this occur?” Shin Se Kyung offhandedly replies, “He have to be actually sturdy.”

The forged proceed to joke round, stating a line within the script that claims that Im Siwan’s character can’t maintain his eyes off Shin Se Kyung’s character. Sooyoung challenges him to strive it, and Im Siwan responds by slowly turning his physique away whereas retaining his head turned towards Shin Se Kyung, which makes everybody giggle. Sooyoung additionally makes an attempt to make Shin Se Kyung’s hair dramatically billow within the wind by holding a transportable fan as much as her face.

Whereas ready to movie a close-up of their palms, Shin Se Kyung begins to examine Im Siwan’s hand and is shocked to see that there was no dry pores and skin on his fingers. He then makes her giggle as he practices saying, “Bang!” in several voices. Sooyoung and Shin Se Kyung additionally try to flip a water bottle on the desk, and after they each fail Im Siwan tries as properly, sulking in disappointment when the bottle doesn’t land upright.

Lastly, Sooyoung and Im Siwan rehearse a scene the place she touches his chin. When she has bother reaching throughout the desk, Im Siwan asks if he ought to lean over, noting that it’d add some comedy to the scene. Sooyoung makes him giggle when she tries to rub the aspect of his face to scale back irritation, and the pair then start to make vigorous motions with their palms to imitate a facial therapeutic massage.

Watch the complete clip under!

“Run On” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST.

