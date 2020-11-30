Watch: Im Siwan And Shin Se Kyung Get Scolded By Staff For Looking Too Much Like A Couple In Adorable Behind-The-Scenes Video For “Run On”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Run On” has shared a enjoyable glimpse behind the scenes of its poster shoot!

“Run On” is a romance drama about folks making an attempt to attach with one another in their very own languages after having lived in several worlds and at completely different paces. Im Siwan will star as Ki Solar Kyum, a former observe and area athlete who retires after a life-changing occasion and turns into a sports activities agent, whereas Shin Se Kyung will star as Oh Mi Joo, an adventurous overseas movie translator.

Women’ Era’s Sooyoung will likely be taking part in the function of sports activities company CEO Website positioning Dan Ah, a chaebol heiress who was pushed down the order of successors for being feminine, whereas Kang Tae Oh will play Lee Younger Hwa, a considerate and kind-hearted artwork pupil.

In the newly launched footage from the drama’s poster shoot, the 4 stars pose for his or her particular person posters earlier than pairing up for his or her couple photographs. At first, Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung are adorably unable to cease guffawing nervously as they strike a wide range of romantic poses collectively. At one level, Im Siwan even cutely imitates the awkward manner Shin Se Kyung removes her arm from him after an affectionate pose.

Nonetheless, afterward within the shoot, the couple finally ends up wanting so naturally affectionate and lovey-dovey with each other that the workers has to chop in and inform them, “That is earlier than you guys begin relationship.” After just a few extra photographs, a workers member stops them once more to level out that they nonetheless seem like they’re already relationship, and Im Siwan cheekily responds, “However we’re already relationship.”

Im Siwan then begins brushing the hair out of Shin Se Kyung’s face earlier than stopping himself and turning to the workers to examine whether or not he’s gone too far with the love. The workers enthusiastically encourages him to proceed, however Im Siwan worries, “Isn’t this too cringeworthy?” and Shin Se Kyung jokingly complains to the workers, “I assumed you mentioned we weren’t relationship!”

Afterwards, as they take a look at the pictures from their very own shoot, Im Siwan declares approvingly, “I like this one. I actually like this photograph. This will get my seal of approval!”

Sooyoung and Kang Tae Oh are up subsequent, they usually equally can’t cease laughing awkwardly as they begin posing for their very own couple photographs. Throughout one pose through which the 2 get particularly shut, the workers tells Kang Tae Oh to loosen up, joking, “Proper now, your face appears to be like such as you’re present process a punishment.”

“Run On” will premiere on December 16 at 9 p.m. KST. Take a look at the brand new behind-the-scenes video beneath!

Whilst you watch for “Run On,” watch Im Siwan in “The King Loves” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now